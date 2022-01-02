sport, local-sport,

Chevron Art has struck late to narrowly claim the group 3 Inter City Pace final at Maitland Showground on Sunday night. The New Zealand gelding reeled in Adam Ruggari-trained race favourite Far Out Bro in the closing stages of the 2422 metre journey. It developed into a two-way battle down the home straight after Far Out Bro made a move forward midway through the last lap. Chevron Art, trained by Sydney-based Jack Trainor and driven by Morisset-bred Jack Callaghan, paid $5.80 on the TAB tote. Callaghan has returned to the track after being sidelined with a positive COVID-19 result just prior to Christmas. Stylish Joe, prepared by Ty Robson, recovered from a poor start to finish third. What's Your Secret, Drum Withers and Captain Dan were the frontrunners at the first turn. Stealth Bomba was a late scratching following Just Dessy's earlier withdrawal.

