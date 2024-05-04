Newcastle teen soaking up World Relays experience ahead of under-20 tilt

NEWCASTLE athletics coach Tim Eschebach reckons Jemma Pollard will be "10 steps ahead for world juniors at the end of the year" following this weekend's international experience with Aussie relay teams in the Bahamas.
Eschebach says Pollard, 19 from Whitebridge, has now been "locked in" for the under-20 competition in Peru in August (27-31) on the back of an impressive domestic season.
Pollard's form, including a Stawell Gift final and personal-best time of 52.97 seconds for the 400 metres in Canberra in March, also saw her promoted to the senior ranks by Athletics Australia.
She joins Bendere Oboya, Ellie Beer, Mikaela Selaidinakos and Alanah Yukich in the women's 4x400m side gunning for Olympic qualification at the World Relay Championships across Sunday and Monday (AEST).
The top 14 nations book tickets to this year's Games in Paris.
"Probably the biggest thing she will get from it [World Relays] will be that international experience, such a high-level meeting at such a young age," Eschebach said.
"We've only just got the email saying she's locked in for world juniors at the end of the year. That's another big two or three weeks travelling away so this [Bahamas] is going to set her up nicely."
Pollard, seventh in the women's 400m final at the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide last month, has already been away at a training camp in Miami this week.
Whether or not Pollard runs in the heats or ensuing race has yet to be officially announced.
Top two from four preliminary rounds advance to the final while the rest battle it out in repecharge.
The men's squads include national title holders Caleb Law and Cooper Sherman.
