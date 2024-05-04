A grand homecoming for Poetry at the Pub

Monday night's featured poet was Canadian poet and performer Cat Kidd, who has been touring Australia and performed at the National Folk Festival. This was the final show of her tour before she returns to Montreal, and she gave it her all. She never missed a beat or looked at notes as she recited zoological rhyming monologues while moving to soundscapes. While blending the natural and the mystic, she spoke at length of hyenas and sea peaches.

