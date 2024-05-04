Newcastle officially confirmed as host for next NSW Country Championships

Newcastle will host next season's NSW Country Championships.
Official confirmation regarding the location of the 2024-2025 representative cricket event was received on Friday.
The men's open carnival is scheduled for November (14-17).
Newcastle last housed the full competition over a decade ago, out of Belmont's Cahill Oval and Miller Field in back-to-back summers between 2011 and 2013.
Since then No.1 Sportsground has been the final venue on multiple occasions, including Newcastle's latest two titles in an unprecedented streak of five.
Country Cricket NSW also unveiled award winners on Friday with City's Sienna Eve picking up the Blackwell Medal for women's player of the year.
Caiohme Bray (junior) and Simon Porter (curator) collected individual gongs as well.
Newcastle took home the Hogg Silver Shield for the fifth time in eight years, incorporating all zone results from under 13s to seniors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.