Chillingworth, Geary split top gong at Newcastle district cricket awards

One's part of this weekend's grand final and the other wishes he was, but together they have split Newcastle District Cricket Association's player-of-the-year award.
Charlestown's Daniel Chillingworth and Merewether's Josh Geary were unveiled as joint winners of the prestigious prize on Friday.
The established first graders finished on the same amount of points, based on 3-2-1 votes by umpires each round, at the end of the regular season for 2023-2024.
"Feels good, but surprising to say the least. Look at it compared to other seasons and maybe not my best personally, but I suppose when you're in a winning team funny things can happen and I probably owe it to 10 other blokes," Chillingworth said.
Geary added: "Shocked more than anything ... it's nice but not really the award you play for. I'd happily trade it in to be sitting where Armsy [Charlestown captain Daniel Arms] is this weekend [grand final]".
Caoimhe Bray, 14, was "excited" to receive women's representative player of year. She had an incredible Brewer Shield (Sydney under 18s) finals campaign with Greater Hunter Coast, back-to-back centuries followed by 202 in the decider.
The men's representative award, now named in honour of recently retired NDCA chairman Paul Marjoribanks, went to Logan Weston.
Also acknowledged on Friday were Abbey Taylor (Sally Griffiths Medal), Harrison Allomes (Warren Tennant Scholarship), Austin Hiskens (junior player of the year) and Jarrod Moxey (Ray Rutten Medal).
City were officially presented with the club championship, silverware dedicated to the late Robert "Dutchy" Holland.
An estimated crowd of 200 people gathered at Club Charlestown for the annual function with former Test batsman David Boon guest speaker.
Paul Wilson, who recently retired from Cricket Australia's elite umpire panel, was also in attendance.
