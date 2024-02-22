Quick Singles: Run of double headers, Boony booked, City lead club race

DOUBLE headers seem like they will be the name of the game for those teams still in title contention over the final month of the season.
With the T20 Summer Bash top eight already sewn up and the first-grade semis shaping as a race in five, two of those sides could potentially play across four straight weekends.
Throw in this Sunday's representative fixture (February 25), and the bulk of Newcastle's players hailing from clubs alive at the business end of the 2023-2024 campaign, some individuals are facing up to five consecutive Saturday-Sunday commitments.
Regular rounds in first grade continue over February 24, March 2 and 9 alongside T20 Summer Bash quarters (March 3) and semis/final (March 10).
In the main competition, semis (March 16-17) and final (March 23-24) are traditional two-day encounters on the one weekend.
City (Sabres), Stockton (Seagulls), Charlestown (Magpies), Cardiff-Boolaroo (Black Roses) remain in the running for both trophies while fourth-ranked Wallsend (Tigers) fell short of progressing in the T20 Summer Bash.
Merewether (Lions), Hamilton-Wickham (Pumas), Wests (Rosellas) and University (Sea Dragons) are the others to progress from the T20 ranks, all only mathematical chances of rising up the ladder and making the top four in the first XI.
* NEWCASTLE'S former representative players are being called to attend the inaugural "old boys" event when the current crop host ACT in the second annual Arms-Solway Cup at No.1 Sportsground on Sunday.
* AUSTRALIAN cricket legend David Boon will be the guest speaker for NDCA's grand final luncheon at Club Charlestown on March 22.
* CITY (958) lead the club championship race by 61 points over Charlestown (897) with Waratah-Mayfield (891) third.
