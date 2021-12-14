newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Well-known NBN News anchor Paul Lobb has been let go from the network in a sudden departure after more than 20 years with the company. Perhaps the most recognisable face at the news program, Mr Lobb was not part of the broadcast on Monday night after an email was circulated to all staff detailing his departure earlier that day. Weatherman Gavin Morris will move onto the news desk alongside Natasha Beyersdorf from Monday, January 31, 2022 while also continuing to present the weather. One journalist will present the nightly 6pm bulletin until then. Mr Lobb's departure follows the Nine Network affiliate sacking his brother Andy Lobb, who was NBN's chief of staff, as well as head of news Blake Doyle in July. The two men were shown the door with little warning. More than a dozen staff were also made redundant as part of NBN's move from Mosbri Crescent in The Hill to a new studio and office in Honeysuckle last month. Monday's email from Nine Queensland and Northern NSW managing director Kylie Blucher said it was a "difficult decision" to let Mr Lobb go and "a tough one to announce". "Lobby is a true gentleman who has served NBN with great professionalism and dedication and in no way does this decision reflect on his wonderful contribution to our business," the email said. "It's not only the audience who have come to love and trust Lobby, for nearly 24 years he has always been the first one to put his hand up to lend-a-hand, support his mates, and always does it with a smile on his face." Mr Lobb replaced Ray Dinneen as the male anchor in 2010, and last year he and Ms Beyersdorf notched up a decade on air together. The now former anchorman was named journalist of the year at the 2008 Northern NSW Journalism Awards for his report on the Pasha Bulker grounding on Nobbys Beach in 2007. He also won best television journalist and best TV news report.

