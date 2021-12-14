coronavirus,

Finnegans Hotel has been listed as a close contact venue with case numbers predicted to rise from the Argyle House cluster. Hunter New England Health said anyone who attended the Darby Street venue between 6.30pm Friday and 2.30am Saturday is classified as a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate. It comes after an event held at Argyle House on Wednesday, December 8, led 680 patrons to be deemed as close contacts. Fully vaccinated people must self-isolate for seven days from exposure, get a nose and throat (PCR) test at a testing clinic straight away and again on day six, minimise their movements and avoid high-risk settings for a further seven days. Those not fully vaccinated must self-isolate for 14 days from exposure. All household contacts of close contacts from this exposure site must immediately get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household. Other popular venues have also urged their patrons to get tested after being told by NSW Health of potential exposures. The Cambridge Hotel said NSW Health told them there was a potentially infectious case at the venue on Friday and urged everyone that attended over the weekend to monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested if they're feeling unwell. "Our staff have all gone to get tested and once they come back negative we'll be back to rock n roll," a Facebook post from the venue said. The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel is closed until further notice as the Omicron variant continues to spread around the city. The hotel said a COVID-positive case recently visited and all staff members were getting tested, with patrons urged to do the same. Due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases and high demand, Hunter New England Health said several testing clinics will be operating under extended hours for the remainder of this week:

