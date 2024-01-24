Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Coronavirus

'Sensible thing': double COVID wave sparks call for return of mask wearing

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
January 24 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr David Durrheim, a public health physician, said "mask-wearing in crowded indoor environments now would be a sensible thing to do". Picture by Marina Neil
Dr David Durrheim, a public health physician, said "mask-wearing in crowded indoor environments now would be a sensible thing to do". Picture by Marina Neil

Almost 50 people are in hospital with COVID in the Hunter New England district, as the summer's double COVID wave prompts a fresh call for the return of mask-wearing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Coronavirus

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.