COVID wave hits the Hunter prompting booster reminder

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 2 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Dr David Durrheim says "we definitely are in the beginning of another wave". Picture by Simone De Peak
A new COVID wave has hit the Hunter-New England district with 39 people in hospital and nine aged-care home outbreaks, Dr David Durrheim says.

