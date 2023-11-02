Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Newcastle InfraBuild steel mill workers strike for better wages

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 2 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WORKERS for Newcastle steelmaker InfraBuild have walked off the job for the first time in more than 30 years to demand better wages and conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.