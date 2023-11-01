"These workers haven't taken strike action for over thirty years," ETU Organiser Ash Bamford said. "The fact that workers across multiple parts of the business are now taking strike action demonstrates just how far wages and conditions have slipped. "These workers dug deep throughout the COVID pandemic to help deliver InfraBuild record breaking profits, all while taking some of the lowest wage increases seen in the industry. "The increases these workers are seeking will only maintain the existing wage disparity between them and their counterparts elsewhere in the local steel industry."