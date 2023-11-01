Nelson Bay flyer Maya Stewart has recovered from a head knock and returns on the wing for the Wallaroos in the women's rugby test match against Wales in Auckland on Friday.
Stewart is the only change to the XV that stunned France 29-20 last weekend - the Wallaroos biggest win in recent memory.
Stewart comes in for teenager Desiree Miller on the wing, having recovered from a nasty head clash during Australia's WXV1 tournament-opening loss against England on October 20.
"Maya has progressed through her return-to play protocols following her concussion without missing a beat and we (will) see what she is capable of," coach Jay Tregonning said.
Stewart is among four Hunter products in the squad.
Kaitlan Leaney packs down at No.8, Layne Morgan starts at half-back, while Ashley Marsters is on the bench.
Among the reserves for Friday's clash with the Welsh, Lori Cramer returns after recovering from a knee injury, while Bridie O'Gorman has completed her two-match suspension.
Jay Huriwai replaces Sarah Dougherty after missing Australia's two previous WXV1 games.
Tregonning says last week's 29-20 win over world No.3 France in Dunedin has boosted the Wallaroos' belief against a Wales side who opened their tournament with a 70-7 humbling by hosts New Zealand.
"We've taken plenty of confidence from the win," he said.
"But we know Wales are now in the same position we were a week ago and will be looking to respond this weekend," he said.
Wallaroos: Brianna Hoy, Tania Naden, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Michaela Leonard (capt), Siokapesi Palu, Emily Chancellor, Kaitlan Leaney, Layne Morgan, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Faitala Moleka. Res: Adiana Talakai, Bree-Anna Cheatham, Bridie O'Gorman, Atasi Lafai, Ashley Marsters, Jay Huriwai, Cecilia Smith, Lori Cramer.
