Rugby union: Stewart rushed back for Wallaroos clash with Wales after recovering from head knock

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated November 1 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:38pm
Maya Stewart playing for NSW against ACT in the Super W last season. The Nelson Bay flyer has been named on the wing for the Wallaroos clash against Wales on Friday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Maya Stewart playing for NSW against ACT in the Super W last season. The Nelson Bay flyer has been named on the wing for the Wallaroos clash against Wales on Friday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Nelson Bay flyer Maya Stewart has recovered from a head knock and returns on the wing for the Wallaroos in the women's rugby test match against Wales in Auckland on Friday.

