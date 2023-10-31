The brief of evidence has been filed in the case of the bus driver who crashed in the Hunter earlier this year, killing 10 passengers and injuring more than two-dozen others.
Brett Andrew Button was excused from appearing in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday when his charges were briefly mentioned.
Magistrate Caleb Franklin adjourned the matter to January 17 and allowed an extension of time for a charge certificate to be filed with the court, to account for the Christmas-New Year holiday shutdown.
Mr Button, 58, has been excused from personally attending court again in January.
He was transporting dozens of wedding guests from Wandin Valley Estate to the newlyweds' hometown of Singleton when the bus tipped and slammed into a guard rail at Greta at about 11.30pm on June 11.
Mr Button was initially refused bail by police following his arrest, however was granted conditional release when he first appeared at Cessnock Local Court.
IN THE NEWS:
Police first charged him with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death before investigators filed an extra 43 charges related to people who were injured in the crash.
Mr Button has not entered any pleas and remains on bail.
