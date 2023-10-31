Newcastle Herald
Greta bus tragedy: brief of evidence served in Brett Andrew Button court case

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 1 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:14am
The brief of evidence has been filed in the case of the bus driver who crashed in the Hunter earlier this year, killing 10 passengers and injuring more than two-dozen others.

