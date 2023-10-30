A MAN has been charged with murder over the shooting of Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott in Heddon Greta, with family members reportedly grateful that "someone is going to face justice" for the murder.
Strike force detectives executed a search warrant in Boomerang Beach on Tuesday October 31, where they arrested 25-year-old man Talon Dean, who was formally charged with murder. He was refused bail in Taree Local Court.
Mr Davies-Scott - a 25-year-old man known locally as 'Donnie' - was at his Traders Way home just before 11pm on December 27, 2022 when a group of people stormed the house and shot him dead in a targeted attack by a "criminal enterprise".
He died in front of his pregnant fiancé, with his two small children, parents and grandparents in the home. A 52-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.
The State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Hunter Valley Police District detectives launched an investigation into the murder. In February they started an appeal for information about a white SUV seen in the area, which was believed to be linked to the shooting.
The vehicle was caught on CCTV being driven erratically on Main Road at Heddon Greta just after the fatal attack. It was later seized from a property in Boolaroo.
"Police this morning attended an address in Boomerang Beach where strike force investigators, with the assistance of the Raptor Squad conducted a search warrant and arrested a 25-year-old man," Homicide Squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"Investigators contacted the family this morning. Pretty mixed emotions for them. They were very emotional about the news, very grateful and they were happy to get the answers that police haven't forgotten. Someone is going to face justice for the shooting of their son and their loved one.
"You have a four-year-old, a two-year-old and now a young baby boy who haven't got a father. So it is very emotional for them. But the detectives never gave up and continue to make inquiries."
He warned that this arrest was the first domino to fall as police go after the other people believed to be involved in the shooting.
Inquiries are ongoing. The matter involving Talon Dean was adjourned to Maitland Local Court on January 24 next year.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.