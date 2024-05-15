Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Grow house containing $1m worth of cannabis uncovered in the Hunter

May 16 2024 - 7:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 55-year-old man has been charged after a grow house containing $1 million worth of cannabis was found at Muswellbrook. File picture
A 55-year-old man has been charged after a grow house containing $1 million worth of cannabis was found at Muswellbrook. File picture

A 55-year-old man who was allegedly found with more than $1 million worth of cannabis at an Upper Hunter home this week will face court at Singleton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.