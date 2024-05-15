Grow house containing $1m worth of cannabis uncovered in the Hunter

A 55-year-old man who was allegedly found with more than $1 million worth of cannabis at an Upper Hunter home this week will face court at Singleton.
Officers from Hunter Valley police district swooped on a home in Madringa Avenue at Muswellbrook at about 10am on Wednesday May 15 following an investigation into cannabis cultivation, which began after they received a tip-off in March.
Police said they found a sophisticated hydroponic cannabis growing set-up at the property, which featured artificial lighting and watering systems.
They discovered 188 cannabis plants, with an alleged street value of $550,000, and 18.4kg of dried cannabis leaf in vacuum-sealed bags - believed to be worth $460,000.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Muswellbrook police station, where he was charged with knowingly taking part in the cultivation of cannabis, and supplying cannabis.
He was refused police bail and will face Singleton Local Court today.
