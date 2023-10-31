IT HAS been revealed that police were called twice to the property at Muswellbrook where a woman was found dead on Monday night, and had earlier detained a second woman at a pub nearby who was "behaving in an erratic manner".
Acting assistant Commissioner Scott Tanner, Northern Region Commander, fronted the media on Tuesday in Lismore, describing a series of events which led up to the discovery of the woman's body.
"About 7.20am yesterday morning police attached to the Hunter Valley police district attended an address regarding a concern for welfare," he said.
"At 7pm that night police were recalled to a licensed premises in Muswellbrook where they interacted with a 52-year-old woman who was suffering a mental health episode. That woman has been detained and is currently in a mental health facility.
"About 8.30pm last night police were called back to the original Muswellbrook address where they located the body of a woman believed to be in her 60s. That matter is now under the investigation of the homicide squad."
Assistant Commissioner Tanner said police were still trying to confirm the "nature of the relationship" between the two women who were known to each other. He said the cause of death was still under investigation, but did suggest the deceased woman had been involved in a struggle.
"There appears to be some kind of physical intervention," he said.
The 52-year-old woman remains at the Mater Hospital under police guard.
The incident has sparked a critical incident investigation that will look at the circumstances surrounding the police response.
A crime scene has been established, and police remained on scene on Tuesday, October 31. Police have closed Sydney Street between Mitchell Street and Barrett Street.
A critical incident team from Port Stephens-Hunter police district has been called in and that investigation will be subject to an independent review.
A critical incident investigation occurs when a Region Commander becomes aware of an incident involving a NSW Police Force member that "results in the death of, or serious injury to, a person".
IN THE NEWS:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.