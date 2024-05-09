Jeep and stolen Lexus split up, leading police on separate pursuits

POLICE were patrolling the Fern Bay area overnight when they spotted two vehicles of interest and attempted to stop the drivers, including a stolen Lexus.
But when the drivers failed to stop they shot off in separate directions, starting two pursuits which reportedly raced through multiple suburbs of Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
It was about 2.10am on Thursday May 9 when officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter police district were patrolling Nelson Bay Road, Fern Bay and attempted to stop a Lexus which had been reported stolen and a second vehicle, a Jeep Patriot.
Pursuits were initiated against both vehicles, with the Jeep reaching Garden Suburb before the chase was terminated. Police re-engaged the pursuit at Violet Town Road, Tingira Heights, but again it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Meanwhile police chasing the stolen Lexus reached Waratah before the pursuit was terminated.
Police have commenced an investigation and have called on anyone with information or dashcam footage of this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
