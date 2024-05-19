Four people on the run after breaking into hotel room, stealing Ford Mustang

Police are hunting for four people following a pursuit that crossed several NSW regions including New England, Hunter Valley and Newcastle before the vehicle crashed in Mayfield.
About 3.50am Monday May 20 police were called to a hotel on Spains Lane, Kingswood, following reports of an aggravated break and enter.
Police officers from Oxley attended the scene and were told four men with their faces covered had broken into a hotel room before threatening two people and stealing a Ford Mustang. Initially police released information that only two men were involved in the break-in, but this has since been updated to four people.
Following inquiries police located the stolen vehicle travelling on the New England Highway near Scone.
A pursuit was initiated and travelled through the Muswellbrook, Newcastle and Mayfield areas, before the vehicle crashed at the end of Corona Street.
Newcastle police arrived at the crash site to find the driver and passengers had fled the scene.
A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the incident.
Police are hoping to speak with four youths who may be able to assist with inquiries.
They are described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance. There is no description of their clothing
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
