Hunter police arrest 51 people in four-day domestic violence crackdown

POLICE arrested 51 alleged domestic violence offenders across the Hunter as part of a four-day statewide crackdown called Operation Amarok VI.
Police charged more than 550 people across NSW during the blitz and laid a total of 1070 charges.
"These results show how seriously the NSW Police Force take domestic and family violence - this abhorrent behaviour is not tolerated," Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said.
"Anyone who commits this heinous crime can expect a knock at their door.
"Operation Amarok is just one part of the police response. Last year, almost 150,000 calls for assistance were made to the NSWPF for domestic violence-related matters. This shows the severity of the situation, the huge amount of police time and resources that go into addressing this epidemic."
Hunter police completed 138 ADVO compliance checks during the four-day operation and laid 88 charges.
"These offenders pose a significant threat to their victims, as well as family members and the wider community," NSW Police executive sponsor for domestic and family violence, Deputy Commissioner Peter Thurtell, said.
"We demonstrated last week that we will target and arrest the offenders no matter where they are located. We saw significant arrest numbers in our regional communities."
See a breakdown of the numbers by police district:
Newcastle City -
Total DV Offender Arrests: 14
Executed DV Arrest Warrants: 5
Charges: 33
ADVO Compliance Checks: 62
Lake Macquarie -
Total DV Offender Arrests: 13
Executed DV Arrest Warrants: 2
Charges: 17
ADVO Compliance Checks: 26
Port Stephens - Hunter -
Total DV Offender Arrests: 16
Executed DV Arrest Warrants: 1
Charges: 26
ADVO Compliance Checks: 26
Hunter Valley -
Total DV Offender Arrests: 8
Executed DV Arrest Warrants: 1
Charges: 12
ADVO Compliance Checks: 24
