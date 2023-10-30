THE MAJOR multi-agency search combing the Hunter coast for any sign of a missing helicopter pilot and his dog has ended.
Police confirmed on Monday night the four-day operation had concluded, after the wreckage of Ed Kraft's red chopper was pulled from the water off Hawks Nest on the weekend.
"Police are continuing to conduct regular patrols of the beach, and lifesavers of the water," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"These will be ongoing."
Mr Kraft and his dog Roxy remain missing.
Specialist aviation investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) have been deployed to the Hunter area to piece together how the helicopter got into trouble off Port Stephens on Thursday morning.
Police were told the 54-year-old pilot and his dog, Roxy, had left Cessnock about 8.50am and were flying to either the Kempsey or Forster areas.
Authorities were alerted when they failed to arrive at their destination.
Police - including specialist divers, marine and rescue officers - have been backed by Marine Rescue NSW, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the State Emergency Service (SES) and Surf Lifesaving NSW during the operation.
A full-scale search on Friday saw line searches along the beach, the Westpac helicopter circling, drones deployed, and rescue boats tasked.
The grim discovery of the wreckage about midday on Saturday, October 28, came after debris washed ashore at Bennetts Beach at Hawks Nest, about an hour north of Newcastle, the day before.
The helicopter's cockpit video camera has been recovered, which the ATSB will attempt to download and analyse at its technical facilities in Canberra.
Mr Kraft, from Jindabyne, has been remembered by heartbroken loved ones as "forever a legend".
