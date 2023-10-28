AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after the wreckage of a helicopter accident was found in waters off Yacaaba Headland at Hawks Nest earlier today.
The helicopter's cockpit video camera has been recovered from the crash, which the country's national transport safety investigator, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) will attempt to download and analyse at its technical facilities in Canberra.
A team of four transport safety officers with expertise in aircraft operations and maintenance have been deployed to the area from its Canberra and Sydney offices.
The Robinson R66 single-engine turbine helicopter was reported missing on Thursday evening, and after a multi-agency search spanning days, NSW Police and ATSB transport safety investigators made the grim discovery just after 12pm today.
NSW Police have confirmed the 54-year-old man, and dog, on board the flight are yet to be found after they took off from Cessnock on Thursday morning.
Investigators will examine recovered components of the aircraft, interview witnesses, obtain and review relevant recorded information including flight tracking data and CCTV footage, collect pilot and aircraft maintenance records and weather information.
It's understood the pilot was travelling to either Wallis Island near Forster or Belmore River near Kempsey, but never arrived.
A preliminary report is expected to be released with any information found in the initial evidence collection phase in about six to eight weeks.
A final report, detailing factors which may have contributed to the crash and any safety issues will be released at the end of the investigation.
If any critical safety issues are identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so safety action can be taken.
The ATSB investigates aviation, rail and marine transport incidents to help prevent similar accidents in the future.
It does not investigate to undertake administrative, regulatory or criminal action.
Police are in the process of examining the wreckage and said more information will be provided once it becomes available.
