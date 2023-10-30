THE DEVASTATED family of helicopter pilot Ed Kraft has spoken out as he and his dog remain missing four days after crashing off the Hunter coast.
Daughter Ashleigh Kraft wrote in a touching tribute to her father that no one could fill the hole that's been left in her heart.
"No words can express how lost and heartbroken I am without you," she said.
"I wish I had one more chance to say goodbye, life takes away the ones that are most deserving to be here.
"I will cherish our time together and memories for the rest of my life."
Mr Kraft, from Jindabyne, was flying to either the Kempsey or Forster areas with his pet dog Roxy on board when they disappeared off Hawks Nest on Thursday, October 26.
A massive multi-agency search from the land, sea and sky was launched when he didn't arrive at his destination.
Police confirmed the wreckage of Mr Kraft's Robinson R66 single-engine turbine helicopter was found in waters off Yacaaba Headland at Hawks Nest on Saturday, October 28.
Mr Kraft and his dog remained missing on Monday.
"You left doing the thing you loved the most, with the girl you loved the most, your little dog Roxy. For 10 years she never left your side," Ms Kraft wrote in her public Instagram post.
"That's how you would have wanted to go, which brings me so much peace."
The tribute was paired with photos of Mr Kraft with his daughter, flying a helicopter, having a beer, and with a vintage car, as well as photos of Roxy.
"The most selfless man I know and the epitome of someone who really did live his life to the fullest through his young soul," she said.
"Everyone will always have a good story to tell about Krafty.
"This is such a devastation to the community and us."
She said her dad would be "forever a legend".
Mr Kraft's son Jayden took to social media to honour his father over the weekend.
"Everything I do now dad you've got a front row seat [to] up there, I just wish you were here to enjoy it all with me," he wrote.
"You best believe I'm going to do everything I can to continue to make you proud and live out your legacy right till the end."
He said his dad was loved by so many and was an incredibly hard worker, inspiring his son.
Police believe Mr Kraft had taken off from Cessnock about 8.50am on Thursday before losing contact over the Port Stephens area a short time later.
Police - including specialist divers, marine and rescue officers - have been backed by Marine Rescue NSW, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the State Emergency Service (SES) and Surf Lifesaving NSW during the search.
Authorities were alerted on Thursday night and a full-scale search was launched on Friday morning, which saw line searches along the beach, the Westpac helicopter circling, drones deployed, and rescue boats tasked.
The grim discovery of the wreckage about midday on Saturday came after debris washed ashore at Bennetts Beach at Hawks Nest, about an hour north of Newcastle, the day before.
The helicopter's cockpit video camera has been recovered, which the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) will attempt to download and analyse at its technical facilities in Canberra.
A team of four transport safety officers with expertise in aircraft operations and maintenance were deployed to the area to investigate, and a report will be prepared.
As investigations into the crash continue, anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
