City of Newcastle records a surplus in 2022/23 financial year

By Damon Cronshaw
October 30 2023 - 5:00am
The City of Newcastle spent a record amount on infrastructure in 2022/23. Picture by Simone De Peak
A record $118 million was spent on infrastructure projects across the City of Newcastle last financial year, as the council achieved an $8 million surplus.

