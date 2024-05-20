Newcastle Herald
Plans unveiled for Hunter Valley bus crash memorial garden

Updated May 20 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 3:05pm
Cessnock Council has unveiled plans for a memorial garden which will be ready in time for the Greta bus crash one-year anniversary.
AS communities prepare to mark one year since the horrific Hunter Valley bus crash, plans for a memorial garden have been unveiled.

