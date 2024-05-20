Next steps in reopening Maitland Gaol after fire and electrical issues

A team of specialists has been contracted to determine how Maitland Gaol can safely reopen to the public.
The historic former prison closed in March after an independent report raised concerns about the fire and electrical systems.
Maitland council, which manages the 170-year-old heritage listed site on behalf of the NSW government, said the timeframe for re-opening was unknown.
Reports from the specialist consultants are expected in late July 2024. They will be reviewed by council officers to develop a timeframe and budget for the remediation works and eventual reopening of the site.
"We are working to determine the best way forward including engaging with the NSW government which owns the site about what funding may be available to conduct repair works," Maitland council general manager Jeff Smith said.
"I'm well aware of the impact of this closure on our staff, groups who were using the gaol's facilities and the wider community but we had no choice but to put the safety of our staff and visitors first."
Permanent gaol staff have been temporarily assigned to other locations and the council said it had "assisted a number of organisations" displaced by the closure to find alternative accommodation.
"Even though I am unable to provide a reopening timeframe at this stage, I want to assure the community that finding a path forward for Maitland Gaol is a priority," Mr Smith said.
The state and federal governments committed $10 million for a major redevelopment of the heritage-listed site in 2022, including on-site accommodation, a cafe and upgraded services
It's understood the safety review conducted in March was completed in preparation for the redevelopment's final master plan.
