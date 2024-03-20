Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Maitland Gaol closed following safety review

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated March 20 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the historic Maitland Gaol. Picture supplied.
An aerial view of the historic Maitland Gaol. Picture supplied.

Maitland Gaol will be closed immediately until further notice due to safety issues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.