Georgetown works to start after town centre plans approved

An estimated $14 million works program is about to kick off in Georgetown after a local centre and traffic improvement plan was approved for the suburb.
Newcastle councillors gave the green light on Tuesday night to a plan which will aim to improve pedestrian and cycling routes, increase green space and improve amenity for residents and businesses.
The work includes a new public plaza created from kerb extension, expanded footpath and permanently restricting traffic in Moate Street from the intersection of Georgetown Road to the eastern side of Asher Street. One-way traffic will also be implemented southbound on Asher Street and Turner Street (commencing south of 3 Turner Street), with two-way travel maintained for cyclists.
Two pedestrian crossings will also be upgraded, while new pedestrian refuges, footpaths, street furniture, trees, lighting and an EV charging station will be installed.
Draft plans were publicly exhibited in November 2023 with 173 responses to an online survey. Of the responses, 75 per cent were supportive or very supportive of the plans, while 12 per cent did not approve.
The main concerned raised was about reduced parking. An estimated 16 parking spaces will be removed for the upgrade, nine of which are adjacent to residential properties.
The council said a parking survey found 66 per cent of 130 parking spaces in the broader area were occupied when they survey was carried out on November 30
"A total of nine vehicles were parked all day during the survey, and there is potential to increase parking availability and efficiency through the future extension of timed restrictions," the council report said.
"Parking will be managed through the area as per the framework under CN's Parking Plan.
Another concern was traffic impacts. The council said the traffic volume was high, with roughly 7,700 vehicle movements through the area per week.
However the council said the increased traffic volume was estimated to cause "insignificant adverse impact" to affected neighbouring streets.
"The predicted total vehicle volumes are all well within the capacity of these roadways and remain below the expected safe traffic flows of comparable streets throughout Newcastle," the report said. "Any traffic issues potentially affecting public safety following the project will be addressed through standard processes."
The council said the proposed infrastructure upgrades had been estimated in the order of $14 million, which will be funded from capital works programs while the proposed plan would be partially delivered by new development. The cost estimate will be revised as detailed design progresses.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Georgetown was rapidly growing with new residential developments that include ground floor commercial opportunities, which will attract more families and business to the area.
"It's important we get the right mix of growth and local amenity for our residents and implement a design that has increased accessibility and encourages pedestrian usage and cyclist safety," she said.
"Feedback from the community during the public exhibition of these plans indicated a strong desire to improve the look and feel of the area, enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity, and increase the number of street trees in the area."
