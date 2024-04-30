ANZAC Walk stairs to close temporarily for safety upgrades

The ANZAC Memorial Walk stairs will close three hours a day for two weeks while safety works are completed on the popular coastal pathway.
City of Newcastle reported on its social media that it was working to improve the grip, visual contrast and safety of the stairs at the memorial walk and Bathers Way following an assessment of accessibility.
"The installing of yellow contrasting non-slip stair nosings has finished along Bathers Way," the council's Facebook post on April 30 said.
"This week, we're at the ANZAC Memorial Walk stairs to help improve pedestrian and public safety.
"We appreciate your patience while we complete these needed improvements."
The stairs will be closed to the public from 10am-2pm, Monday to Friday for approximately two weeks (weather permitting).
The bridge will remain open but pedestrians won't be able to access the stairs during work times.
Full access will be available via the Memorial Drive footpath.
Works are due to be completed on both sites by mid-May 2024.
