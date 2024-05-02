Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Sacked councillor to challenge decision after missed meetings

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated May 3 2024 - 8:22am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Flaherty says she will challenge the decision. Picture supplied.
Elizabeth Flaherty says she will challenge the decision. Picture supplied.

An Upper Hunter Shire councillor will challenge an "unreasonable" decision to sack her after missing three meetings in a row.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.