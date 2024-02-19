Councillor sacked for failing to turn up to three meetings in a row

A COUNCILLOR who was sacked for failing to turn up to three consecutive meetings has said he's disappointed in himself and the "archaic" legislation that saw him turfed from his seat on Lake Macquarie council.
East Ward Liberal Cr Nick Jones' profile was mysteriously wiped from the council's website, with no public acknowledgement that he'd lost his position after missing his third meeting in a row in October, last year.
Mr Jones said despite making it to councillor briefings and committee meetings, he missed three ordinary meetings in August, September and October, 2023, due to work commitments.
"It's a bit disappointing, it's my own fault to be honest, I couldn't make three meetings in a row last year," he said.
"I had a chat to the minister's office about it, it's one of those things where the legislation is pretty archaic, it doesn't give you any flexibility.
"I got a response back basically saying they're sympathetic, they can see the hard work I've done over the last seven years, they've looked at all of that but unfortunately the legislation is literally you miss three in a row and you're done.
"I feel a bit pissed off and disappointed in myself to be honest with you because I'd love just to cruise through to September and then go again, but life happens."
Local council elections are set for September 14, 2024, and according to a Lake Macquarie council spokesman, there won't be a by-election to replace Mr Jones.
"His absences were due to a combination of travel and illness and he did attend committee meetings held between the three ordinary council meetings," he said.
"The current situation in no way reflects his contribution to Lake Mac, or the commitment he demonstrated to the city and the community during his tenure."
The council spokesman confirmed it didn't make a public announcement that Mr Jones was no longer a councillor, but said that his profile was removed from the website on February 13.
"Council continues to operate in a business as usual manner, with the community represented by the remaining 10 councillors and mayor," he said.
"We understand Cr Jones made representations to the Minister for Local Government regarding the casual vacancy which were unsuccessful."
The council made its own application to the minister to dispense with a by-election, due to the cost and the fact it is less than a year out from the next local government election.
It was advised on January 18 that the application was successful.
The NSW Office of Local Government Model Code of Meeting Practice, which is a set of rules for councils across the state, says a councillor's civic office will become vacant if they are absent from three consecutive meetings unless they have asked for leave prior or have had it granted by the council at the meeting.
A councillor will also be exempt if they are absent because they've been suspended, the council as a whole has been suspended or as a consequence of a compliance order.
Mr Jones was elected to the council in 2016 and served as deputy mayor in 2019.
He said he would love to stand again come September, reflecting on his time with the council as "unreal".
"It's a very rewarding gig, it's just that I'm trying to build up a few different businesses in Newcastle and Queensland now as well, so I'm a bit under the pump," he said.
"I'd love to run again at the end of the year because it really is a ripper job, it's a big commitment but it's great fun."
Mr Jones said he's particularly proud of his work on the Belmont Baths project, the council's three-bin system and how it navigated through COVID-19.
"We've just got a ripper mayor, despite being on the other side of the political field, she's just a genuine person that gives a shit so it was nice to spend time, work with her and get to know her better," he said.
"It's just a wicked council, everyone gets along so well and the CEO is just amazing, the previous CEO Brian Bell was an impressive fella, but Morven Cameron is just a next level operator."
It's the second elected representative Lake Macquarie council has lost this term, after West Ward Independent Cr Luke Cubis handed in his resignation in July, last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.