A SEA change on the shores of Belmont has seen the baths transformed into something of a beach.
Lake Macquarie City Council finished the $35,000 project just in time for the warm, long weekend.
Rocks were removed from the entry and replaced with sand, aimed at improving access into and out of the baths.
Belmont and District Residents' Action Group has spent years pushing for change, president Robin Gordon said.
"For 11 years we had to battle to get the baths back, against all odds they did eventually give us what we wanted," she said.
"Now even when the tide's out you can see kids sitting on the sand, people are down there with beach umbrellas, it really is lovely and a delight to look down there in the early morning or late afternoon and see people enjoying it."
Mrs Gordon said that, in the past, large rocks made it difficult for children and the elderly to access the baths.
"Not being able to get in the shallow end was a real pain in the rear end, and now it's not," she said.
"The sand is just lovely, it's just beautiful and I'm glad it's from Swansea channel."
Rock was removed from the base of the seawall in early August and a 300m2 area at the entry to the baths has been covered with sand.
According to the council, the removal of the rock has created two rock groynes which are on either side of the baths to help prevent the sand being washed out.
Locals have already made the most of the new 'beach', taking out their paddleboards or heading down to the sand to enjoy the sun.
