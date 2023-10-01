Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Katrina Tonniges organises meeting for City of Newcastle development issues

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated October 1 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Tonniges and children Harrison and Katie Cannings. Ms Tonniges' issues with a neighbouring development have spurred her to organise a community meeting for people with council development issues. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Katrina Tonniges and children Harrison and Katie Cannings. Ms Tonniges' issues with a neighbouring development have spurred her to organise a community meeting for people with council development issues. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A Newcastle woman has formed a new group of citizens who have united with shared concerns about the council's handling of development across the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.