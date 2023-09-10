Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

City of Newcastle's accelerated development application program could go NSW-wide

Updated September 10 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle's development application program is being recognised as innovative. File picture
City of Newcastle's development application program is being recognised as innovative. File picture

THE TIME it takes for a development application (DA) to go through the council system has been slashed in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.