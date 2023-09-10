Fans across the Hunter are hurriedly preparing for tomorrow's Knights final with shirts, flags, snacks and everything coated in a red-blue haze.
But in Wallsend, some of the club's most devoted fans are already set up for action. The Knights Nannas will take to the grandstands in custom embroidered jerseys and their eyes on the prize: "a win for us all".
Wendy Hebblewhite is - as far as sporting dynasties go - a Knights empress. She has been a fan "since the [boys] started playing", and a founding member of the Knights Nannas for about 15 years.
The club has seen her through seasons of life.
"We're getting old - but we love it," the 81-year-old said.
"When the western grandstand was at [McDonald Jones Stadium] before they built onto it, there was a bar underneath," she said. "We had a little corner there called the Knights Nannas Corner."
It is a family love affair - Ms Hepplewhite's daughters Leanne Fenwick and Kerry Kelly will join her in the grandstand come Sunday, along with close to a dozen relatives.
Unlike her mum and sister, Ms Kelly was a slow adopter. She has never watched a footy game until April this year, when she was dragged to a Knights game while on holiday in Mudgee.
"I'm not going to no damn football. I'd rather stay in the farmhouse," Ms Kelly said, recalling her thoughts on April 1. "But then I thought, it's only one game, it's not going to kill me. I'll go.
"I don't think I sat in my seat at all. I could not believe the way I was carrying on. It just hit me," she said.
Ms Kelly is now an avid fan of the whole team but a particular player caught her eye on that fateful April day.
"The first player to score a try was this beautiful, tall, dark man with long legs, calves, and long curly hair and I found out his name was Dom [Young] and after that, I was hooked.
"I was up at the fence. I'm looking at him and I'm going, 'Run Dom, go! You little ripper! You go!'," she said of her first game. "Now I've got myself a Knights shirt."
The 65-year-old is a "changed" woman now.
"The girls all said, 'are you going to become a member Kezza?' and I wrote back telling them heck yes!
"As long as Dom does another few more tries on my sideline, I'll be there."
