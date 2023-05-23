Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Exclusive

Owner of house at The Hill spends more than $80k fighting neighbour's unauthorised works

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 24 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judy Tynan in front of the building site next to her house in The Hill. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Judy Tynan in front of the building site next to her house in The Hill. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A Newcastle woman who had an unauthorised concrete wall built on her land and attached to her home has spent more than $80,000 trying to get the wall removed in a battle that remains unresolved four years later.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.