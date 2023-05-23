Newcastle Herald
Knights legend Danny Buderus among five former Blues inducted into NSW Rugby League's Hall of Fame

By Max McKinney
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:40pm
Buderus playing for NSW in 2008. Picture Darren Pateman
Knights legend Danny Buderus has become the club's second player to be inducted into NSW Rugby League's Hall of Fame.

