Knights legend Danny Buderus has become the club's second player to be inducted into NSW Rugby League's Hall of Fame.
Buderus, along with Parramatta great Michael Cronin, was recognised with the honour at a ceremony in Sydney on Monday night.
Late Immortals Dally Messenger, Frank Burge and Dave Brown were also added to the Hall of Fame, which now features 29 players.
Originally from Taree, Buderus made his NSW debut in 2002 series-opener.
He went unchallenged as the Blues hooker for seven years, playing 21 consecutive games.
He captained the side in 15 games between 2004-08, and was a pillar of the Blues' three-peat across 2003-05.
Outside his position with the Knights working as part of the football program and in the commercial space, Buderus is also an assistant to Blues coach Brad Fittler.
Cronin debuted for NSW in 1973. He played 27 games for the Blues, 19 under the old interstate residency rules, and scored 192 points.
To qualify for the Hall of Fame, a player must have made at least 10 appearances for NSW or captained the side, represented Australia and been retired for at least five seasons.
Andrew Johns is the only other Knights player to have been inducted.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
