TWO women have been charged over an alleged attack at a waterfront pub in Newcastle at the weekend - with one accused of injuring a police officer who responded to reports of the incident.
Police were called to the Honeysuckle Hotel at about 3pm on Sunday, May 21, after two women allegedly assaulted bar staff after they were refused service.
Newcastle Police said in a statement on Tuesday the women, both aged 23, "became confrontational" with officers who arrived at the scene.
"Police will allege that one of the women then pushed a police officer and resisted arrest, resulting in minor injuries to the officer," the police statement said.
One of the 23-year-olds was charged with two counts of common assault, assaulting a police officer, and hindering or resisting police.
The other woman was charged with common assault, and hindering or resisting police.
Both have been granted bail and will face Newcastle Local Court - the first woman on May 24 and the second on June 8.
