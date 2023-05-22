JACOB Saifiti feels more for twin brother Daniel than himself in missing Origin selection for NSW, but now wants them both to refocus on the Knights without giving up on a Blues jersey.
The Newcastle prop forwards weren't part of Brad Fittler's squad for game one in Adelaide on May 31, having made a combined eight appearances for their state between 2019 and 2022.
Daniel has lined up seven times for NSW, starting three years ago in game two and most recently midway through 2021.
Jacob debuted for the Blues off the bench in last season's epic decider.
The 27-year-old's have both been hampered during the opening 12 rounds of 2023 - Daniel battling a shoulder injury and Jacob suspended for five matches.
IN THE NEWS
"I'm disappointed but at the same time I wasn't really expecting it to be honest," Jacob said at Knights headquarters on Monday following the announcement of NSW and Queensland teams.
"I'm a realist and I know my form hasn't been the worst or the best. I've been doing my job but if you look at the team they picked [for NSW] and they pick themselves. I wish those boys all the best.
"I feel more heartbroken for him [Daniel] ... he's been there and done that, played seven Origins and not only been the best prop on the field but the best forward.
"I know if he had of got picked he would have done a job and he's been doing a great job for us in clubland too.
"Obviously being his twin brother as well it's a bit heartbreaking for him, but he's taken the news of not getting picked well and I'm sure we'll see a big response from him this week."
The Knights host Manly at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday coming off a 26-6 loss to Cronulla at Coffs Harbour on the weekend.
Jacob and Daniel were omissions for NSW while Newcastle teammates Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai were overlooked for Queensland. Tyson Frizell earned a recall for the Blues.
"Obviously it would be great to get back in that arena, but I think the better the team's going the more players we'll get picked. That's also part of the motivation for doing well at the club," Jacob said.
The Knights could play against Jake Arthur, with Manly revealing the mid-season switch from Parramatta on Monday.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.