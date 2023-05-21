IN a selection bombshell, Newcastle Knights captain Kalyn Ponga has been dumped from the Queensland Origin side for the series openere against NSW over apparent concerns for the fullback's well being.
And in a further surprise, veteran centre Dane Gagai has also been overlooked for round 1 in Adelaide next Wednesday.
There were mixed fortunes for the Knights' NSW contingent.
Veteran back-rower Tyson Frzell was recalled for the first time sinec 2020 but prop Daniel Saifiti missed selection in the pack.
Ponga, Gagai and Saifiti will get a chance to prove a point to selectors when the Knights host Manly on Sunday.
Boom Broncos youngster Reece Walsh will replace Ponga while Dolphins flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is expected to come in for Gagai.
Both Knights players were considered certainties before the weekend.
Ponga seemingly put his concussion concerns behind him with a man of the match performance in the spectacular 46-16 win over the Titans
Gagai is a proven Origin performer for nearly a decade.
Both starred in the Maroons' series win last season.
But in the biggest selection call during Billy Slater's short tenure as Maroons coach, both surperstars were axed after a poor showing in the Knights 26-6 loss to Cronulla.
Ponga suffered a head knock early against the Sharks, and although he passed the Head Injury Assessment, Maroons hierarchy reportedly believe they have a duty of care to the Knights ace following four head-trauma incident in the space of 10 months.
Queensland: 1 Reece Walsh (Broncos), 2 Selwyn Cobbo (Broncos), 3 Valentine Holmes (Cowboys), 4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), 5 Murray Taulagi (Cowboys), 6 Cameron Munster (Storm), 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, capt. (Sea Eagles), 8 Thomas Flegler (Broncos), 9 Ben Hunt (Dragons), 10 Lindsay Collins (Roosters), 11 Tom Gilbert (Dolphins), 12 David Fifita (Titans), 13 Patrick Carrigan (Broncos), 14 Harry Grant (Storm), 15 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Titans), 16 Reuben Cotter (Cowboys), 17 Jai Arrow (Rabbitohs), 18 Tom Dearden (Cowboys), 19 Christian Welch (Storm)
NSW: James Tedesco (c) (Roosters), Josh Addo-Carr (Bulldogs), Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs), Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles), Brian To'o (Panthers), Jarome Luai (Panthers), Nathan Cleary (Panthers), Payne Haas (Broncos), Apisai Koroisau (Tigers), Junior Paulo (Eels), Tyson Frizell (Knights), Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs), Isaah Yeo (Panthers), 14 Nicho Hynes (Sharks), Liam Martin (Panthers), Hudson Young (Raiders), Tevita Pangai Junior ( Bulldogs), 18th Campbell Graham (Rabbitohs)
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
