Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Net Zero Emissions Modelling team warns that emissions from Hunter Valley Operations may threaten NSW Net Zero targets

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:50am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Hunter Valley Operations dragline. Photo by Marina Neil.
A Hunter Valley Operations dragline. Photo by Marina Neil.

Methane emissions from the proposed Hunter Valley Operations extension project would force other sectors of the economy to make deeper pollution cuts in order to achieve the state government's emissions reduction targets, a government agency has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.