'House of evil' brother Daniel Slattery has historical child sexual assault quashed on appeal

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:00pm
Bernard McGrath.
A former brother at one of the most notorious Catholic boys' homes in the country, known as 'the house of evil', has had one of his historical child sexual assault convictions quashed on appeal, but failed in his bid to have the other 11 overturned.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

