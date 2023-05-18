Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter women waiting longer, paying more for safe terminations

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'My Body My Choice' abortion solidarity protesters marching from Newcastle Museum to Nobbys in June, 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
'My Body My Choice' abortion solidarity protesters marching from Newcastle Museum to Nobbys in June, 2022. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE Hunter has become an abortion desert, with a lack of access and affordability creating a health crisis, experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.