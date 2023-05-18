Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A University of Newcastle study may be key to saving endangered frogs

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
May 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Upton with Littlejohn's Tree Frog. Picture supplied
Rose Upton with Littlejohn's Tree Frog. Picture supplied

Endangered frog populations across the country are getting a vital boost through new sperm freezing technologies uncovered in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.