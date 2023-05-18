Road spikes end police pursuit of teenager in stolen car at Hexham

A TEENAGER is due to face court on Thursday after a pursuit through Newcastle's suburbs.
Officers received reports about 9.30pm on Wednesday that a Kia Rio had been stolen in Metcalf Street at Wallsend.
A New Lambton patrol spotted the stolen vehicle on Newcastle Road about 30 minutes later, attempting to stop it.
The vehicle allegedly failed to stop, sparking a pursuit.
Police used road spikes to halt the vehicle on the Pacific Highway at Hexham.
The driver, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested.
He was taken to Waratah police station and charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, take and drive a vehicle without consent of owner, and hinder or resist police in the execution of duty.
The teenager was refused bail to appear before a children's court.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
