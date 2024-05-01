'I will stab her': man detained housemate, cut police officer's face

A Port Stephens man who held his housemate captive in a bedroom because he feared there were people waiting outside the home - and who stabbed a responding police officer in the face with a mechanic's tool - will be sentenced next month.
Adam William Ross King, 42, pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday to assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police causing actual bodily harm, and possessing a prohibited drug.
According to a statement of agreed facts, Ross King walked into his female housemate's bedroom at about 8am on the morning of September 1, 2023, and barricaded the pair of them inside with wooden chocks.
The frightened woman, who had let Ross King move into a spare bedroom in her Anna Bay home about a month earlier, told him she needed to leave to use the bathroom, but Ross King refused and said he was paranoid and that there were people waiting outside the house overnight.
He told her he was scared and called triple zero to ask for an ambulance.
Police and paramedics soon arrived and spoke with Ross King through the front bedroom window, but he would not let them inside.
A male constable knocked on the back door and the woman's son let him in - the officer opened the front door for the other emergency service responders.
The constable and the woman's son pushed on the bedroom door, while Ross King pressed from the other side.
As the woman moved towards the door, Ross King threw her to the ground and yelled: "I'm going to stab her".
He apologised when he realised she had hit her head.
When the constable and the woman's son squeezed through the opening into the room, Ross King slashed the woman's son across the nose using a "metal scribe" - a small pointed mechanic's tool.
As the constable came through the door and grappled with Ross King, the officer was stabbed in the cheek with the object.
Ross King was detained and briefly struggled but soon began to apologise. He was taken from the scene and charged.
He told police he had consumed between 0.5 and 1 gram of the drug ice the previous day.
The constable suffered a "superficial laceration", which was treated at hospital.
Ross King, who remains in custody, will be sentenced in Raymond Terrace Local Court on June 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.