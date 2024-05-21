'Very lucky': magpie treated and released after blow dart strike

ONE of three magpies found with what are believed to be blow darts lodged in them near Maitland has been contained, checked by a vet and released back into the wild.
The Newcastle Herald reported last week that three adult birds were spotted with darts in them - one in its head, another in its beak, and the other in the corner of an eye - in the area around Billabong Parade, Marjoram Street, and Arrowtail Street at Chisholm.
The injured animals were reported to WIRES and Hunter Wildlife, as well as Port Stephens-Hunter police.
WIRES spokesperson John Grant said on Monday the magpie with the dart in its neck was contained at the weekend next door to where it was first spotted.
The pair who observed and caught the bird took it for a vet check, handing it over at the Animal Referral and Emergency Centre in Broadmeadow.
"After a thorough check by the vet on duty this very lucky magpie was given the all clear to be released," Mr Grant said
"It was taken back home and released in the backyard where it was originally spotted - to the welcoming calls of its family group.
"We are hopeful the other two magpies were able to dislodge their darts as they have not been seen and the family group numbers appears to be the same."
Mr Grant said last week the injuries appeared to be acts of "deliberate cruelty".
A NSW Police spokesperson told the Herald on Tuesday an investigation was ongoing into how the magpies were injured, and who was responsible.
Anyone who spots one of the injured magpies is being asked to call WIRES on 1300 094 737 or Hunter Wildlife on 0418 628 483 and a rescue expert can talk them through how to best help.
