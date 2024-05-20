Drug-drivers caught as extra police sent to Hunter for crackdown on roads

POLICE are awaiting the results of 39 positive drug tests following an operation which targeted drink-driving and drug affected motorists across the Hunter.
During the five-day crackdown - which ended on Monday May 20 - the NSW Police Traffic Response Group deployed an extra 13 highway patrol vehicles and staff to the Newcastle City, Lake Macquarie, Hunter Valley, and Port Stephens-Hunter commands.
The officers breath tested 1418 drivers - with only two mid-range readings being recorded - and conducted 725 drug tests.
Of those tests, police were on Tuesday morning awaiting laboratory confirmation of 39 positive results.
According to the NSW Centre for Road Safety, 135 people have been killed in crashes on the state's roads so far in 2024, compared with 119 during the same period last year.
During the 12 months to May 20, 2024, 10,021 people had died on NSW roads - up from 9641 in the previous 12-month period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.