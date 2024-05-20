Newcastle Herald
CCTV released in hunt for masked man who robbed store with a knife

By Newsroom
Updated May 21 2024 - 10:20am, first published 9:30am
Police are looking for a man described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 25-35, of medium/athletic build and about 180cm tall.
CCTV has been released as part of an investigation into an armed robbery at Wallsend in 2022.

