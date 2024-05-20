CCTV released in hunt for masked man who robbed store with a knife

CCTV has been released as part of an investigation into an armed robbery at Wallsend in 2022.
About 5.20pm on Friday January 21, a man entered a tobacconist on Cowper Street, Wallsend, and threatened the store attendant with a knife, demanding money.
The attendant handed over the cash and the offender left the store. He was last seen heading towards the Ironbark Creek Bridge near Dan Rees Street.
Newcastle City police have been investigating the incident under Strike Force Beahan and have now released CCTV of a man who might be able to assist with inquiries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged between 25-35, of medium/athletic build, and about 180cm tall.
At the time, he was wearing a face mask, dark cap, dark shirt and shorts.
Police also wish to speak with the driver of a white Nissan Navara utility with a trailer seen in the area around the time of the incident.
Anyone who has information which might assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
