Anika Facer gained successful early intervention through the Cerebral Palsy Alliance, now other kids can get early treatment through Hunter Early Diagnosis Clinic at Croudace Bay

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 18 2023 - 4:30am
Anika Facer at home in Muswellbrook. 'The miracle was her being diagnosed so quickly.' Picture supplied
Anika Facer is, in a way, a miracle child.

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

